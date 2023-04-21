Traitorous lawyer who collected data on HIMARS and maps of "minefields" near Kyiv for Russian Federation was detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The security service has exposed another Russian agent in the Kyiv region, who was recruited by the Russian special service to carry out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the perpetrator turned out to be a local active lawyer who previously worked in the prosecutor's office and was dismissed from this structure in 2021 due to unsuccessful certification.

It was established that he was later recruited by the Russian special service to carry out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. At the direction of the enemy, he tried to obtain maps of minefields created by the Defense Forces on the approaches to Kyiv and on the territory of Chernihiv region, as well as in the front-line areas of eastern Ukraine.

In addition, he scouted the possible combat positions of the M142 HIMARS reactive artillery systems and locations of warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Armed Forces.

The Russian agent was looking for informants to whom he offered a high monetary "reward" for the transfer of secret information.

Intelligence information was needed by the occupiers to carry out an air strike on units of Ukrainian troops, as well as to create their own map of Ukrainian fortifications.

SSU employees worked ahead of time - timely exposed the Russian agent, documented the criminal actions and detained him while giving him the simulated coordinates of the HIMARS base.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the suspect also organized a scheme for illegal departure of Ukrainian citizens of military age abroad. He involved several accomplices in the scheme, who offered their clients fictitious documents for escaping outside of Ukraine.

During the search of the traitor lawyer, computer equipment, mobile phones and data carriers were found, which confirm the facts of subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The question of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the perpetrator is being resolved.

