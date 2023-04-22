Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled the residential quarters of the right bank of the Kherson region, houses were damaged, the police are recording the consequences of the attacks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the enemy army once again shelled the settlements of the Kherson and Beryslav districts. The occupiers struck residential areas with multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, and UAVs. There were recorded reports of significant damage to civil infrastructure facilities, apartments, private houses, cars, and other property of citizens.

In Kherson, buildings on the territory of the factory in the Korabel micro district, houses in the coastal zone, and suburbs, which the Russian troops covered with fire from the left bank of the Dnipro, were mutilated by shelling.

Read more: Occupiers fired 235 shells from heavy artillery and UAVs in Kherson region during day, - RMA













"A message was received from the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district that in March of last year, the Russian military kidnapped a 30-year-old local resident, who was taken to a territory not controlled by Ukraine and subjected to torture. Currently, the fate of the man is unknown," the message reads.