A rally was held near Russian Embassy in honor of one-year anniversary of Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, a demonstration was held near Russian Embassy to mark anniversary of terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, which killed captured soldiers from Azov regiment.

About a hundred people joined the action. The organisers of the action brought bunk beds similar to those that were installed in the room on the territory of the colony in Olenivka, where the terrorist attack took place.

The organisers of the action are outraged that international bodies have not paid sufficient attention to the terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers.

"The world has shown that you can kill, that you can do it, and there will be no consequences. All international organisations have remained indifferent to this (the terrorist attack in Olenivka - ed.), they keep telling us that they cannot get there. Then why do they exist in the first place?" said the co-organiser of the demonstration.

On the territory of the former penal colony No. 210 in the village of Olenivka, Russian invaders held Ukrainian prisoners of war. On the night of 29 July 2022, an explosion occurred there. Later it became known that the Russians had set off an explosion in the barracks where Azovstal's defenders were held.

According to the Russian occupiers, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed in the explosion, and more than 70 others were seriously injured.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed using thermobaric weapons. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed that the building of the colony in occupied Olenivka was blown up from the inside.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the crime scene, but was prevented by the Russian occupiers.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set up a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka. However, in January 2023, after failing to receive security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres disbanded the mission.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the exact number of prisoners of war killed in Olenivka is still unknown.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, theAzov press service reports that a few days before the attack, the occupiers deliberately moved some of the prisoners to a separate room, knowing what they were preparing to do.

"Around 02:00 on 29 July, this hangar became a mass grave for 53 Azov soldiers in a second. 130 were wounded. They were sleeping that July night. They were unarmed. Waiting for the exchanges that were promised and guaranteed by third countries and international organisations. After going through bloody battles in Mariupol, following orders and saving Ukraine, they were treacherously killed in their sleep," the statement said.

