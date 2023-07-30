Moscow was attacked by three drones at night. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation said that on the night of 30 July, Moscow was attacked by three UAVs, with one person injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that one drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district of Moscow region, while two others were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed in Moscow City.

According to Russian Telegram channels, one of the drones crashed in the area of the 6-7th floor of the building. The first few floors of the second building were damaged, according to the photos.

The blast wave blew out the documents of the Ministry of Digital Development, which is located in the Government Complex in the IQ-Quarter in Moscow City.

Read more on Censor.NET: Air defence system was operating in Moscow region. Russian Defence Ministry claims to have destroyed a drone









