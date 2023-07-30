Driver of SUV, who obstructed movement of ambulance in Kyiv, was detained, - National Police. PHOTOS

The National Police has released information that the driver of the SUV, which obstructed the movement of an ambulance in Kyiv, has been detained.

As Censor.NET informs, the Communication Department of the Kyiv Police announced this on Facebook.

The message states: "Today, July 30, while monitoring the Internet, law enforcement officers discovered a video where the driver of an SUV deliberately "cut off" and blocked the movement of a special vehicle. The medics were actually transporting the child to the hospital, so every minute counted.

As it turned out, the driver did not like the fact that the ambulance coach was in a hurry with the special signals turned on in the extreme left lane, so he sharply "cut" the car and stopped the special transport for a while. At that moment, there was a 2-year-old child in the cabin of ambulance, who was urgently transported to the hospital. Only after persuading the medics did the violator unblock the passage of the ambulance. The police officers of the Podil police department registered the event and provided orientation by car to all police units. With the help of analysts of the capital headquarters, law enforcement officers established the route of the car.

Around 4:00 p.m., police officers on patrol, special forces of regiment No. 1 and operatives of the Podil Police Department stopped the driver on Protasiv Yar Street. An investigative team arrived at the scene and detained the man in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The violator turned out to be a native of Kyiv, born in 1989.

Investigators qualified this event as hooliganism under Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The driver faces up to five years in prison."