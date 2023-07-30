Russians shelled Kutsurub district of Mykolaiv region, woman was injured, - National Police. PHOTO

Russian occupants shelled the Kutsurubska community of the Mykolaiv region, wounding a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chief of police of the Mykolaiv region, Serhii Shayhet on Telegram.

"Once again, the military of the aggressor country fired on the Kutsurub district of Ochakiv district. An 84-year-old woman who was grazing cattle near her home was wounded," he wrote.

According to him, the victim was taken to a medical facility, where doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Local residents' agricultural equipment was also damaged, Shayhet added.

