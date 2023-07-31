Russians stole three paintings by Aivazovsky from Kherson Art Museum. PHOTO

Three paintings by the famous marine painter Ivan Aivazovsky were stolen by the Russian occupiers from the Oleksii Shovkunenko Kherson Art Museum.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the museum's Facebook page.

"One of the most prominent marine painters in the world became an obsessive target for Russians who measured the value of works by other authors "according to Aivazovsky" and stole his paintings from museums in the occupied cities. The Kherson Art Museum was not spared this fate, where the occupiers illegally took three paintings by the outstanding master," the statement said.

The museum noted that the Russians had taken three paintings: "The Storm is Coming", "View of Odesa on a Moonlit Night" and "The Sea".

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians are preparing to take away exhibits of Chersonesos Tauria - National Resistance Centre

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian occupiers have stolen tens of thousands of artworks and historical exhibits in Ukraine, including antiquities. According to The New York Times, the occupiers' looting of Ukrainian museums has become the largest since World War II.









