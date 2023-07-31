Ukraine will use Croatian ports to export grain, - Kuleba. PHOTO

During the visit of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordon Girlych-Radman, Ukraine and Croatia agreed to export Ukrainian grain through Croatian ports on the Danube and in the Adriatic Sea.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We have agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian grain. Now we will work to build the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity," Kuleba said.

He also thanked the Croatian side for its constructive assistance.

"Every contribution to unblocking exports, every open door is a real, effective contribution to the world's food security," Kuleba added.

During the talks, the ministers also touched on military support and the implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula".

Kuleba thanked the Croatian government and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković personally for supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO. He also welcomed the recent decision of the Croatian parliament to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As a reminder, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman arrived in Ukraine today.