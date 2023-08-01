Day in Kharkiv region: strikes by "Shahed" in Kharkiv and shelling of 5 districts. PHOTOS

Around midnight, the enemy struck Kharkiv with Shahed drones. A three-story building of an educational institution in the Saltivka district was hit.

Two floors were destroyed and a fire broke out. There were no casualties. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three more "arrivals" were recorded on the territory of a sports complex in the Shevchenko district. A two-story building was damaged. A 63-year-old security guard was injured and hospitalized.

See more: At night, "Shahed" UAVs attacked Kharkiv: they targeted school and sports facility. PHOTOS









"During the day, the enemy fired at the settlements of Chuhuiiv, Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts. In particular, Udy, Vetarynarne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk, and other localities were under enemy fire. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged and fires broke out," the statement said.

The SES pyrotechnics defused 50 explosive devices over the day.

As reported, the Russian invaders launched shahids from the Belgorod region at around midnight to attack Kharkiv. The enemy hit a school and a sports facility.