USA and Ukraine agreed on exchange of technical information of nuclear regulators. PHOTO

The SNRIU and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission signed an Agreement on the Exchange of Technical Information and Cooperation in Nuclear Safety. The document also provides for the development of joint nuclear safety research programmes.

This was reported by the SNRIU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Acting Head of the Ukrainian regulator, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Oleh Korikov and Chairman of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) Christopher T. Hanson signed an Agreement on the Exchange of Technical Information and Cooperation in Nuclear Safety.

The Agreement was signed in two stages: first, the document was signed by the head of the US NRC, then the agreement was sent to the Ukrainian side through the US Embassy in Ukraine, on behalf of which the SNRIU Chairman signed it", the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be attack on NATO itself, - US Senator Graham on Russia's threats

"The agreement between the SNRIU and the US NRC will be one of the important steps to deepen cooperation between our countries in the field of safe use of nuclear energy. I am confident that cooperation between the nuclear regulators of Ukraine and the United States will allow us to find new approaches, standards and principles in the field of nuclear safety," Korikov said.

The main purpose of the Agreement is to continue and deepen cooperation, exchange of experience and interaction between the regulatory authorities of Ukraine and the United States on the issues of regulation and supervision of the safety and security of nuclear facilities and radioactive materials, application of safeguards, and environmental impact of nuclear facilities and radioactive materials.

The agreements will be implemented through the exchange of information on regulations in the above areas and the implementation of joint cooperation projects.

Read it on Censor.NET: US State Department confirms start of talks with Ukraine on security guarantees