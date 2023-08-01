Military official in Odesa demanded more than UAH 400,000 "kickback" for repair of barracks for those mobilized to Armed Forces, - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU military counterintelligence officers exposed a corruption scheme in Odesa military housing and maintenance department.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It was established that the officials regularly demanded kickbacks from contractors who carried out state orders for repairs at the Armed Forces facilities in Odesa region.

"The fact of extortion by the head of the defence housing and maintenance department of more than UAH 400,000 from representatives of a local repair and construction company has been documented. According to the investigation, the bribe amounted to 20% of the total contract amount, according to which the contractors were to provide lighting to the buildings of a military camp for Ukrainian defenders. The official engaged his subordinate, the head of the regional power grid district in the regional centre, to conduct "negotiations" with the businessmen and transfer the money," the statement said.

The intermediary was detained red-handed when he received the entire amount of the illegal benefit from the contractors.

Read also: SSU detains spotter who guided enemy missiles at Mykolaiv infrastructure facilities. FILE PHOTO.

The criminal activity of another participant in the fraud, the head of an affiliated commercial structure, was also documented.

"Through the controlled companies, the businessman shadowed and subsequently "converted" into cash the money he received allegedly for repair work at military facilities. During the searches at the workplaces of the participants of the "scheme", the SBU found material evidence of the crime, including documents and seals of fictitious enterprises," the SBU added.

At present, the detained "intermediary" was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The issue of choosing custody as a form of detention is being decided.

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice the head of the military housing and maintenance department and the head of a commercial structure involved in the fraud. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read: SSU exposes spy in Ukrainian Armed Forces who wanted to "leak" directions of Ukrainian counter-offensive to Nazis







