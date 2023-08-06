Zelensky inspected samples of weapons and equipment that are in service with Ukrainian defenders of sky. PHOTO

On the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected modern weapons and military equipment in service with the Ukrainian defenders of the sky, talked to the warriors, and took part in the cancellation of the "Fighters of Evil" postage stamp set.

As noted, the head of state heard a report on the operation and capabilities of the Patriot and IRIS-T systems that Ukraine received from its partners.

"Zelensky inspected, in particular, a Su-25 attack aircraft, a Su-24M bomber, Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters with the missiles they use. According to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, these aircraft have been upgraded to use weapons provided by partners, including air-to-surface missiles ZUNI missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, AGM HARM anti-radar missiles," the statement said.

The President was also shown the operation of a simulator provided to Ukraine by the Czech Republic to train pilots to operate Western-style F-16 aircraft. Using this simulator, the Ukrainian military is currently studying the features of modern equipment and its capabilities. Zelensky tested the system in practice and hit one of the virtual targets, a Tu-95.

According to the Office of the President, the Air Force presented the President with a pilot's helmet as a symbol of faith that Ukraine will soon receive F-16 fighter jets from its partners to help defeat Russian invaders and liberate all Ukrainian lands.







"On behalf of the aircrew of the Air Force of Ukraine, let me present you with a symbol of invincibility and future struggle for our dear Ukraine. As President, you are defending our country together with the Armed Forces. A knight now has a shield - this is air defense. We would like to present you with a helmet because a knight must have a helmet. To be complete, a knight needs a sword - an aviation weapon to strike air and ground enemies," said one of the Air Force soldiers, adding that this helmet bears the signatures of the Air Force servicemen who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and full holders of the Orders of Courage and Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

The President praised the gift and said that he would work to ensure that Ukraine receives the F-16.

In addition, Zelensky, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk took part in the cancellation of the "Fighters of Evil" stamp and envelope issued by Ukrposhta to mark the Air Force Day.

"Labels are prophetic. When we release something, it is bound to happen. That is why today, in honor of the Air Force, hoping that we will soon have F-16s, we issued such a stamp. And now we are going to have a ceremonial redemption with a special stamp on the Air Force Day," said Igor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, and invited the Head of State to be the first to redeem the special stamp.

The stamp depicts the Ukrainian army destroying the symbol of the "evil empire" by grinding it on an "extermination" grater. The knight wearing a trident helmet on the envelope represents the nobility, strength, and honor of the Ukrainian army defending its homeland.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Valeriy Zaluzhny, Oleksiy Reznikov, and Mykola Oleshchuk redeemed the stamps and left their signatures on each of the four redeemed copies of the "Fighters of Evil" set.