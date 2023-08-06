Ukraine has new award for defenders of sky - "Cross of Air Force". PHOTO

Ukraine has introduced a new decoration, the Air Force Cross medal, which is awarded to servicemen and women of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Military Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defence, missile and radio engineering troops and aviation are the guardian angels of our sky. These are the Forces whose contribution to the Victory is determined by thousands of downed missiles, drones and destroyed occupants," the statement said.

It is noted that the Air Force Cross medal is awarded to servicemen and employees of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for:

impeccable service, diligence, and reasonable initiative;

high personal achievements in official activities;

excellent personal performance in combat training;

outstanding merits and significant personal contribution to the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In case of repeated awarding, a yellow metal image of the rhombic sign "Zoria" is presented, which is placed on the medal ribbon. The total number of awards should not exceed three times," the centre added.

