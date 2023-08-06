Information appeared on the Internet that the Defence Forces had killed a senior Russian officer, Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Matinov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by blogger Necro Mancer, citing Russian resources.

He noted: "A graduate of the NVVKU, honorary phalerist, Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Matinov, born in 1978, from the Novosibirsk village of Bludchanskoye, took part in maneuver parades (or parade maneuvers), visited the SAR and demilitarised somewhere in the area of Eastern Ukraine."

Read it on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate Russian Colonel Vashunin, who led "Leningrad Regiment"





See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate Lieutenant Colonel of Russian occupation army Butenko. PHOTO.