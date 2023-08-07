In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, Vuhledar and Novoukrainka were under fire. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the night in the Donetsk region was relatively calm, with no reports of casualties.

"In the morning, Russians shelled Ray Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district, damaging 6 houses and an administrative building. In the Volnovakha direction, Vuhledar and Novoukrainka are under fire," the statement said.

In the Donetsk direction, a house in Selydove was damaged. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of the Mariinka district were shelled throughout the day, followed by a massive shelling of Avdiivka in the morning.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: shelling of Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka, administrative building was damaged in Toretsk. PHOTOS







Kyrylenko also informs that in the Horlivka sector, the enemy dropped a bomb on Sukha Balka in the Toretsk district, damaging a house. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 houses were damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, 3 streets in Siversk were shelled, and 4 attacks on the Lyman community were recorded.