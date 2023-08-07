Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who "reported" routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU CI detained in Kharkiv a hostile informant who was collecting data on the Defence Forces in the region for Russian special services.

As noted, the suspect was an employee of one of the local railway stations. He was tracking the routes of rolling stock with military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy's accomplice also tried to establish the approximate number of heavy weapons that were being transported to the front line in echelons.

In addition, the offender took photos of the consequences of Russian air strikes on the infrastructure of the regional centre. He sent the information in the form of media files to a closed pro-Russian telegram group.

During the search, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities against our state.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

