Consequences of enemy shelling of Kupiansk region. PHOTOS

Prosecutors have recorded further consequences of Russia’s armed aggression in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the morning of 7 August, the Russian military attacked the villages of Kruglyakivka and Kucherivka in Kupiansk district. The enemy used FAB-250 guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings were damaged.

Prosecutors and police investigators collected evidence and documented the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.