News Photo • War

Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured. PHOTOS

1 4043
Russian invaders are shelling Nikopol with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, hostile attacks have once again ended in tragedy. A 36-year-old man was killed... Another resident of the city was wounded. He is 68 years old. His condition is satisfactory, so he will be treated at home," the statement said.

The shelling damaged private houses, outbuildings, and cars. The gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

Read: Enemy attacks Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery

Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 01
Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 02
Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 03

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news