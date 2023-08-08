Consequences of shelling of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region: 2 civilians were killed, 9 people were injured. PHOTOS

The shelling of Kruhliakivka village in Kharkiv region injured 9 people and killed 2 civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

At around 19:00 on 7 August, the Russian-backed militants attacked the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, with four guided missiles.

The shelling wounded a 57-year-old and a 60-year-old woman and three men aged 61, 59, and 46.

A 45-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed.

"When law enforcement officers and rescuers arrived, the occupiers fired at the village again. Two police officers aged 21 and 24 and two rescuers aged 22 and 46 were injured. Several residential buildings were damaged and partially destroyed," the statement said.

