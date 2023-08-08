Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation donated 100 MOVES® SLC™ life support systems to Ukraine. PHOTOS

This week, the Canada Ukraine Foundation delivered to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine 100 MOVES® SLC™ integrated life support systems from Thornhill Medical to be used for ground and air transport of seriously injured patients and in other critical care settings.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The life support systems were donated to the Canada Ukraine Foundation by the Canadian government. Thornhill Medical provides training in first aid and other medical equipment. The Canada Ukraine Foundation is adding lung ventilator cartridges, which are in short supply in Ukraine and are essential for the proper functioning of the MOVES® SLC™.

The delivery of 100 MOVES® SLC™ devices is the largest deployment of this life-saving technology since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. MOVES® SLC™, which is a micro-integrated life support system designed to provide medical care in conflict and disaster zones, is already in use throughout Ukraine.







This technology, nicknamed the "medical Javelin" by the Ukrainian government and frontline healthcare workers, is used to support patients in hospitals, in advanced surgical settings, in ambulances and on evacuation medical trains. Now we will have even more opportunities to save lives.

Watch more: Canadian Armed Forces show how they train Ukrainian sappers. VIDEO

"We are honoured to receive this generous donation from the Government of Canada and to hand it over to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," said Victor Getmanchuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CUF. "The delivery of this unique medical equipment from Thornhill Medical will respond to the urgent requests of Ukrainian doctors and government officials, and, more importantly, these 100 life support systems will save the lives of many seriously wounded Ukrainians.

Sean Boyd, Deputy Head of the Canadian Diplomatic Mission to Ukraine, officially handed over the devices to Ihor Kuzin, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.







"The Government of Canada is working with the Canada Ukraine Foundation to provide more portable life support systems to Ukraine. We were pleased to hear that the first systems we sent proved to be vital for ambulances and other vehicles evacuating the wounded and helped save many lives. Now Ukraine's first responders will receive another 100 units of this equipment," said Sean Boyd, Deputy Chief of Mission, Canadian Embassy in Ukraine. - "We admire the courage and resilience of Ukraine's doctors, nurses and military medics. May these portable life support devices help them in their heroic and important work, saving the lives of Ukrainian patients."

"The portable life support systems received by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine from the Government of Canada and delivered by the Canada Ukraine Foundation will be sent to stabilisation centres and emergency response teams for emergencies and disasters. We highly appreciate the support of our international partners and their help on the medical front. The portable life support systems will help monitor patients' vital signs, provide artificial lung ventilation to those in critical condition and prevent complications during transportation to hospitals," said Igor Kuzin, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.









Read also: Canadian government to launch new permanent resident immigration programme for refugees from Ukraine

The Canada Ukraine Foundation is a national charitable foundation established in 1995 at the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress to coordinate, develop, organize and implement projects to assist Canadians in Ukraine and other organisations in Canada. For more information: www.cufoundation.ca

Thornhill Medical's innovative products are designed for use worldwide by emergency medical services, humanitarian and military medical teams. Thornhill's research and commercial oxygen-focused technologies are transforming patient care in humanitarian and military settings, and inspiring and enabling other new technologies to discover vital life-saving solutions. Thornhill Medical's innovations are being implemented in more than 19 countries, including Ukraine. With a team committed to courage, collaboration and saving lives, Thornhill Medical is a leader in rapid and precision medical technology. For more information: www.thornhillmedical.com

Read: Canada hands over confiscated Russian An-124 Ruslan aircraft to Ukraine - Trudeau