Occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region three times with heavy artillery, 18-year-old boy was killed. PHOTO

Since the evening, the aggressor has fired three times in the Nikopol district. He directed heavy artillery at Nikopol and the Marhanets district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"An 18-year-old boy was killed. Three more people were injured - men aged 21, 35, and 44. They have mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

According to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipro Regional Council, the 21-year-old was hospitalized in traumatology. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, a chest and shoulder wound. He is currently in satisfactory condition.

Two men aged 45 and 35 also received shrapnel wounds, but not serious ones. Both were provided with the necessary medical care. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A church, 5 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car, and several power lines were damaged.

