Border guards of "Stalevy Kordon" intercepted newest Russian drone "Eleron T-16". PHOTOS

On August 8, Ukrainian border guards "landed" the newest enemy UAV "Eleron T-16" in the Kharkiv direction for the first time.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, in the Kharkiv direction, the anti-unmanned aerial vehicle group of the 15th mobile border detachment successfully landed one of the most recent Russian developments in the Eleron T-16 drone family with the help of a conventional anti-drone gun," the message says.

The "Offensive Guard" effectively fulfills the assigned tasks, the fighter added.

"Somehow they say there is no analog," commented the border guard with the call sign "Slon".

