SSU and SBI search former "regional" Makeyenko for laundering more than 500 million. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conduct searches at the home and workplace of the former deputy head of the banned Party of Regions faction. The media reported that it was Volodymyr Makeenko.

According to the SSU, law enforcement officers are checking whether he was involved in the legalization of proceeds of crime in the amount of more than half a billion hryvnias.

Information about his tax evasion of more than UAH 63 million in 2011-2014 is also being checked.

According to law enforcement, the former MP may have laundered money through offshore structures.

The case is being investigated under two articles: legalization of the proceeds of crime (Article 209(3)) and tax evasion (Article 212(3)). The penalty under these articles is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.







