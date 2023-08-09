Strikes on Kharkiv region: three people were injured, including 14-year-old child. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers attacked the settlements of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts with artillery, mortars, and guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, private houses were damaged. 2 men born in 1956 were wounded. A 14-year-old boy was injured in the town of Kupiansk. He was hospitalized.

Several private houses were damaged in the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. In the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, private houses, and cars were damaged by shelling. A forest fire broke out.

Russians attacked the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kupiansk district, with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, the building of an enterprise was damaged.

Massive shelling of Vovchansk damaged private houses and an elevator.

