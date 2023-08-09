There are explosions in Crimea, Kerch bridge is closed, local media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea. Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is again blocked.

According to local public media, after the explosions, Crimean residents spotted Russian helicopters in the sky, and huge traffic jams formed on the Kerch Bridge, Censor.NET reports.

Later, information about explosions in the area of Sevastopol Bay appeared online. As you can see from the photo, a column of smoke rose into the sky. The occupation authorities reassure the residents of the peninsula and talk about military exercises.

The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, explained that the smoke in the area of Sevastopol Bay was related to the training of radiation, chemical and biological defence units of the Black Sea Fleet.

