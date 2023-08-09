Occupiers shelled Nikopol region with artillery three times today: 12 private houses were destroyed, 2 gas pipelines, 4 power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops fired three times at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs’k region, including Nikopol and Marhanets community.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery fire three times in one day. Destructive shells fell on the district centre and the Marhanets community. This time they did not hit people," he wrote.

Lysak also spoke about the destruction caused by enemy shelling.



"There are private houses that were destroyed. There are 12 of them. One of them caught fire. The fire covered 80 square meters. Rescuers tamed it.



3 garages, 2 gas pipelines, 4 power lines were also damaged. Five solar panels were smashed," added Lysak.

