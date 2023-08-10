Four of Medvedchuk’s henchmen received prison terms for preparing coup d’état, - SSU. PHOTOS

Four associates of Putin’s godfather and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk have been sentenced to prison terms for preparing a violent takeover of power in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

Among them is a Russian citizen, a military intelligence officer by profession, who was in "direct" contact with representatives of the Russian presidential administration and the aggressor country's special services.

"The perpetrators planned to "synchronize" the coup with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. In this way, they hoped to help the aggressor in the speedy occupation of Ukraine. According to the investigation, they wanted to seize power through controlled NGOs in Kyiv and other regions of our country.

It was these pro-Kremlin centers that were supposed to initiate the so-called 'national assembly' in the Ukrainian capital. At this 'forum', its organizers planned to 'approve a resolution' on the 'removal from power' of Ukraine's top military and political leadership', the statement said.

Read more: Medvedchuk personally made corrections to FSB’s plans for work in Ukraine, - SSU head Maliuk

In case of refusal, they planned to move to a "forceful scenario". For this purpose, they formed their own "combat wing", to which they tried to attract half a thousand armed men. To find "candidates", they used their own connections among supporters of racism.

At the same time, the SSU timely exposed the organizers of the crime, documented their subversive activities and detained them at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found the offenders guilty under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power) and sentenced the Russian to 10 years in prison, the organizer of the crime to 7 years, and his two accomplices to 5 years in prison.

