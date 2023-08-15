Three Bulgarian citizens have been detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russian Federation. PHOTO

Three Bulgarian citizens suspected of spying for Russia were detained in Great Britain.

As noted, the accused were detained back in February and have been in custody since then. They could work for the Russian special services.

They are accused of possessing false documents that were used for "improper purposes".

Among the documents that were discovered are passports, identity cards, and other documents from Great Britain, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

All three have lived in the UK for many years, working in various jobs and living in country houses.

In particular, 45-year-old Orlin Rusev moved to Britain in 2009 and worked for three years in technical positions in the field of financial services. He has experience in conducting business in the Russian Federation.

His LinkedIn profile states that he later owned a business related to signals intelligence, which involves the interception of communications or electronic signals. He claims to have once been an adviser to the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

According to neighbors, 41-year-old Bizer Dzambazov and 31-year-old Katrin Ivanova were a couple. Dzhambazov worked as a driver in a hospital, and Ivanova's LinkedIn page indicates that she is a laboratory assistant in a private medical business.

The couple, who moved to Great Britain about ten years ago, ran a public organization that provided services to Bulgarians, in particular, introduced them to "the culture and norms of British society."

They also worked for electoral commissions in London, helping Bulgarian citizens vote in national elections abroad.