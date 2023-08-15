Mobile concrete shelters were installed in Beryslav and Chervony Mayak in the Kherson region. PHOTOS

Mobile shelters continue to be set up in the Kherson region to protect residents from enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"To protect the community residents from enemy attacks, shelters continue to be installed in the settlements. Here you can hide from shelling from various types of weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems and blast waves," the statement said.

It is noted that the shelters were installed on the main streets, where there are the largest crowds of people. These protective structures were donated by the Council of Cities charitable foundation.

