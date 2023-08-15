Several tons of medicine provided by Israel have arrived in Kyiv, - Ambassador Brodsky. PHOTO

Israel has donated several tonnes of medicines to Ukraine. They have already arrived in Kyiv.

This was announced on Telegram by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Israel has handed over several tonnes of medicines to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The handover ceremony took place today in Kyiv with the participation of Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Liron Finkelstein and Ukrainian officials," he wrote.

