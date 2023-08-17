Zelenskyy on supply of equipment and ammunition: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense will work with partners so that the next packages contain exactly what is needed. PHOTOS
Zelenskyy tweeted about it, Censor.NET reports.
"Daily selector. We are constantly monitoring the supply of equipment and ammunition, as well as the pace of our own production. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence have been instructed to work with partners to ensure that the next defence packages contain exactly what is needed," the statement said.
The meeting also included intelligence reports on the enemy's tactical and strategic plans and the state of its military-industrial complex. Preparing the power system and air defence for winter.
They also discussed the consequences of Russian shelling of civilian targets and the evacuation of the Kupiansk district.
"Helping the victims, building new housing in Kherson and Kyiv regions. Operation of the grain corridor. The first one has been launched. We are preparing the next steps," Zelenskyy summed up.