Improved copy of Shahed: China presented its kamikaze drone at forum in Russia. PHOTO
China presented an improved copy of the Iranian Shahed-136, the Sunflower 200 kamikaze drone, at the Russian Army-2023 forum.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Defense Express.
The Chinese drone, like its Iranian counterpart, can fly 1500-2000 km at a speed of 160-220 km/h and can carry 40 kg of explosives. But it is much lighter than the Shahed - 175 kg instead of 240. This allows it the option of vertical take-off - without the use of a solid-fuel booster, as on the original Shahed.
It is not yet known how many such drones China plans to produce and whether it intends to supply them to Russia. However, the very existence of such a development indicates that Russia may have several parallel sources of components to continue producing kamikaze drones for strikes against Ukraine.