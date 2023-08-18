First civilian ship that left Odesa port arrived in Istanbul, - Reuters. PHOTOS

The Hong Kong-flagged civilian vessel Joseph Schulte, which used the temporary transport corridor opened by Ukraine for the first time on 16 August, crossed the Bosphorus Strait into Turkey.

The Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte, which left the Russian-blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on 16 August, had been in the port since 23 February 2022, the day before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Local broadcasters reported that the ship would anchor in the port of Ambarli in southern Istanbul.

Last week, Ukraine announced the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to free cargo ships trapped in its ports after Russia withdrew from the grain deal.

At the same time, Russia has not indicated whether it will respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed security concerns.

On 16 August, the container ship Joseph Schulte left the port of Odesa. It was the first civilian vessel to use the temporary transport corridor opened after Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal. It was carrying more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo, including food.

Also remind, that the temporary corridor will be primarily used to evacuate vessels that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine proposed this route in its appeal to the International Maritime Organization.