Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region: 1 person died, 2 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders are shelling the territory of the Donetsk region, killing 1 civilian and wounding 2 others.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

For instance, in the Volnovakha direction, Russians fired 24 times at Vuhledar, causing no casualties.

"In the Donetsk direction, two people were wounded in Katerynivka of the Mariinka district. In the evening, the enemy fired on two streets of Avdiivka. Artillery fired on Ostrye of the Kurakhove district.



In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died in Bohdanivka of the Chasiv Yar district. In the Toretsk district, 14 houses and an administrative building in Pivnichne were damaged, as well as 1 house in Druzhba. In Kostyantynivka, 3 houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk direction, two houses in Siversk were damaged, and three attacks on the Lyman district were registered.

In just 24 hours, Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region and wounded 2 others.

