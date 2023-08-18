In Enerhodar, explosion rang out in building where occupiers set up torture chamber for prisoners, - Fedorov. PHOTO

A powerful explosion occurred in a building in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. According to preliminary data, it is a torture chamber where civilian prisoners are kept.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

The explosion took place in a building on 17 Budivelnykiv Street. According to Fedorov, before the full-scale Russian invasion and occupation of the city, the police station was located there. Now the premises have been seized by Russian special services.

"The occupiers complain that the explosion occurred in a residential building, but the locals know very well who 'lives' at 17 Budivelnykiv Street," the mayor added.

According to preliminary data, the building where the explosion occurred also houses a torture chamber. Civilian prisoners are kept there.

