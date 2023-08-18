Occupiers fired at "Point of Invincibility" in Chasiv Yar, wounding 4 civilians. PHOTOS

On August 18, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Enemy shells hit a residential quarter in the middle of the city, next to the "Point of Invincibility", where local residents usually receive humanitarian aid.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Two women, 73 and 76 years old, who were on the street at the time, and a 72-year-old man, who was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds, were injured as a result of the said shelling. Also among the victims is a 67-year-old worker of the humanitarian headquarters.

The explosions of enemy shells caused a fire in two apartment buildings. In addition, the square and neighboring residential buildings were damaged, windows and doors were broken, roofs and balconies were mutilated.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).