Russian troops continue to strike Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, Russia shelled the industrial zone of Kramatorsk. It destroyed one of the factory workshops. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

