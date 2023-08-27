Over course of day, almost 90 shellings were recorded in Polohy and Vasyliv districts of Zaporizhzhia region, 1 person died. PHOTO

Levadne, Piatykhatky and Lobkove, Novodariivka, Huliaypole, Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Plavni, Kamianske, and Mali Shcherbaky came under enemy fire over the past day. Russians attacked with UAVs, MLRS, and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"A 42-year-old man came under fire in Kamianske, unfortunately, he was fatally wounded, and a 46-year-old woman was taken to a medical facility. In Huliaypole, a 60-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were injured. In addition, a 68-year-old resident of Novodanilovka was wounded. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

