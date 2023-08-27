Debris of downed rocket damaged 10 private houses in Kyiv region, 2 people were injured. PHOTO

On the night of 27 August, the wreckage of a downed Russian missile fell on private homes in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defense was working in the region. Thanks to the professional work of the air defense forces, there were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.

Unfortunately, 10 private houses in one of the districts of Kyiv region were damaged by the falling debris of downed cruise missiles. One of them has significant damage, while the others have broken windows, doors, roofs, and cut facades," the statement said.

Two cars and a hangar for storing agricultural machinery were damaged. Two people were injured and treated on the spot.

