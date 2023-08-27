Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region, 2 people were injured. PHOTOS
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Pavel Kirilenko, Censor.NET reports.
Vuhledar suffered 2 air strikes and 31 artillery shelling over the last day. A house and a shop were damaged in Epiphany, Prechistivka and Maksymivka are under fire. In Komarska community, the village of Shevchenko was shelled. In Velykonovosilkovka community, 1 person was wounded in Shakhtarske.
One person was injured as a result of shelling in Avdiivka. In the Kurakhivka community, 4 houses were damaged in Horishne, and in the Novohrodivka community, 2 houses were damaged in Halytsynivka.
In Kostiantynivska community, 2 houses in Bilokuzmynivka were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.
Also, 10 houses were damaged in Yampil of the Lyman community, and 2 more in Siversk.