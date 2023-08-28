In Vinnytsia, more than 10 officials of military medical commission and doctors who helped evaders to go abroad were exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU jointly with the National Police in Vinnytsia eliminated a large-scale scheme of illegal departure of citizens of military age abroad. The SSU established over 200 episodes of committing a crime by the organiser of the scheme and his accomplices.

"As a result of complex measures, the organiser of the fraud, an official of a local medical diagnostic centre, who involved more than 10 people in illegal activities, was detained. First of all, officials of the regional military medical commission.



In exchange for money, the organiser of the scheme offered potential conscripts to avoid mobilisation and flee abroad based on fictitious documents on their medical fitness for military service.



He estimated the cost of such "services" at between USD 3,000 and USD 10,000. The amount depended on the "complexity" of the diagnosis and the urgency of its "establishment"," the report says.

As noted, after receiving the "order", the offender turned to his accomplices from the local military medical commission, who falsified medical reports on the health status of their clients. In this way, they created a formal basis for "writing off" the evaders from the military register and lifting the relevant restrictions on travelling abroad.



The SSU officers established more than 200 episodes of committing a crime by the organiser of the scheme and his accomplices.



Law enforcement officers detained the main suspect, an official of a medical diagnostic centre, red-handed while he was transferring a new amount of bribe money.



During searches in the car, as well as at the detainee's place of work and residence, law enforcement found

▪ Money obtained through corruption

▪ documents, draft records and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions under Part 2 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.



