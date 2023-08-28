Ukrainian drone "Velyky Banderyk", approved by Ministry of Defense for operation, is successfully used at front. PHOTO

A Ukrainian-made drone called the Velyky Banderyk has been successfully deployed at the frontline.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The agency notes that the drone is the embodiment of advanced ideas due to its characteristics:

Eight powerful motors ensure reliable operation;

load capacity of up to 31.5 kg - ready for a variety of tasks;

multifunctional discharge system - precise delivery of various types of ammunition;

remote control from anywhere in the world - provided by a universal ground station.

The drone showed excellent results during electronic warfare tests.

"It functioned successfully despite the snow, high winds and the operation of all the electronic warfare equipment at the training ground," the Ministry of Defence added.

The drone was approved for operation in April 2013.

It is noted that the weapons were admitted for a month due to an accelerated procedure from the Ministry of Defence's Accelerator.

"This is the result of the teamwork of developers and military specialists," the Ministry of Defence concluded.

