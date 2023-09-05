Zelensky visited brigades advancing in Bakhmut direction: He discussed problems and needs of units. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Office of the President, Zelensky visited the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign and the 92nd separate mechanised brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

The Head of State met with the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Syrsky and heard reports on the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Joint Task Force "Lyman" and Joint Task Force "Soledar".

Also read: Zelensky visits stabilisation centres to help wounded in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO.

The President discussed problematic issues and needs of the units with the commanders. In particular, they discussed the provision of artillery shells, missiles for frontline air defense systems, evacuation vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.

Zelensky also awarded the soldiers of the Khortytsia unit with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, first- and third-class, and the Orders of Princess Olha, second-and third-class.

"I am honoured to be here today and thank you from the bottom of my heart, from the entire Ukrainian people, for your strength, for defending our country and our borders. For your lives, which you, together with your brothers-in-arms, give for every piece of our native independent land. I am grateful for every day. I wish you health and victory. Warm greetings to your family and friends. I bow to your parents who raised such true Ukrainians as you. Glory to Ukraine!" he said during the award ceremony.