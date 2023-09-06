Blinken honored memory of those who fell in battles against ruscist defenders at capital’s Berkovets cemetery. PHOTO

During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"The Secretary of State became the first of my colleagues to start the day in Kyiv by honouring our fallen heroes at the Berkovets cemetery. This is a gesture of respect to all Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom and right to live," the Minister said.

As a reminder, on 6 September, US Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Kyiv.

During the visit, according to CNN, he will announce new aid of more than $1 billion.

Blinken said that he came to Kyiv to make sure that the defenders of our country have everything they need to defend themselves in the long term.

