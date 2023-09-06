Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen commemorated victims of Russian war crimes in Bucha. PHOTOS

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin visited Bucha to commemorate the victims of war crimes committed by the Russian military.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Kostin showed Frederiksen the sites of war crimes committed in Bucha by the Russian military and stressed the need to always remember their victims.

The Prosecutor General noted that although Russian troops have retreated from Kyiv region, the aggressor continues to indiscriminately shell peaceful Ukrainian cities.

"This morning, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv and the region's settlements. But each such attack only strengthens our determination to stop Russia and ensure that the criminal regime of the Russian Federation is held accountable for every crime it has committed," Kostin said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO.

He thanked Denmark for its support of Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for assistance on the path to justice.

"Denmark is among the top 10 countries in terms of aid to Ukraine in relation to GDP. We highly appreciate the military assistance, especially the historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets," Kostin added.









