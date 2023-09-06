Consequences of attack on Kostiantynivka: 20 shops, power lines, administrative building and house were damaged. There are people under rubble. PHOTOS

The Russian army killed 16 people and wounded 31 at the market in Kostiantynivka, and an investigation has been launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As noted, on 6 September 2023, at about 14:00, the occupiers fired on the town of Kostiantynivka. This time, the Russian army hit one of the markets in the city centre.

"A fire broke out in the trade pavilions as a result of shelling. As of 16:00, 16 people were killed in the attack. Another 31 people sustained injuries of varying severity, they are being provided with emergency medical care," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, 20 shops, power lines, an administrative building and the 5th floor of a residential building were damaged. Passenger cars and 8 commercial buildings were burnt to the ground. A search and rescue operation is currently underway. People are still trapped under the rubble.

