12 "Shaheed" were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, critical infrastructure object in Dnipro was damaged by debris. PHOTOS

It was a loud night in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down 12 enemy Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the debris damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

"Two petrol stations and a traffic light were damaged in the Novooleksandrivska community of the Dniprovskyi district. Dry grass caught fire. Rescuers tamed the flames. Other consequences of the attack are being investigated. People are unharmed," the statement said.

Lysak also informs that the terror of the Nikopol region does not stop.

The aggressor dropped a munition from a drone on Marhanets. They fired at the Chervonohryhorivka community from heavy artillery.















"10 private houses were destroyed. The roof of one of them caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Five outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged. No one was killed or injured," the head of the region added.