Ruscists shelled 3 districts of Kharkiv region, destroyed houses, damaged infrastructure. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy fired at localities in Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars and other weapons.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, according to him, Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Bolohivka, Lyman Pershyi, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and other settlements were under enemy fire.

The shelling of Kupiansk destroyed residential buildings and outbuildings and caused fires.

In the village of Huriiv Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, the shelling damaged an infrastructure facility. In Oleksandrivka village of Bohodukhiv district, a garage was damaged and a fire broke out.

The village of Udy, Bohodukhiv district, was struck by a kamikaze drone.

No civilian casualties were reported over the day.

Mine clearance works continue in the region. Over the past day, SES pyrotechnics inspected more than 5.1 hectares of territory and defused 54 explosive devices.