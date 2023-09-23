Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, siren sounded. Razvozhaev reported on work of air defense (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 23 September, the sounds of explosions were heard again in occupied Sevastopol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

As noted, the explosion occurred at 8.32am.

"An air raid alert has been activated in Sevastopol," the statement said.





There is currently no official information on the situation on the occupied peninsula.

A pro-Russian local Telegram channel also reports on explosions in the city.

Read also: Occupants claim "unprecedented cyberattack" on Crimea

The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported on the alleged operation of air defence.

"According to preliminary information, air defence systems were activated in Sevastopol. Missile debris fell near the pier in Sukharna Balka. All special services have arrived at the scene," he assured.

Russian media report that maritime passenger traffic in Sevastopol Bay has been suspended.

As Censor.NET reported, on 22 September 2023, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers reported one killed (and later missing) Russian.