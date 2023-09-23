News Photo • War

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 275,460 people (+510 per day), 4,655 tanks, 6,210 artillery systems, 8,912 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 275,460 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.09.23 are approximately

personnel - about 275460 (+510) people,
tanks - 4655 (+11) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 8912 (+21) units
artillery systems - 6210 (+33) units,
MLRS - 789 (+4) units,
air defence systems - 530 (+2) units
aircraft - 315 (+0) units
helicopters - 316 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 4867 (+8),
cruise missiles - 1518 (+1),
ships/boats - 20 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 8716 (+26) units
special equipment - 912 (+0).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

